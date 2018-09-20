Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

National

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC suspends Aptma executive committee

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday suspended the election and operation of the executive committee of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah and Justice Mussarat Hilali issued the stay order in two identical petitions. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak and Afan Aziz had filed the petitions against the highhandedness of the central office of the association against Aptma Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone.

The lawyers Isaac Ali Qazi and Barrister Babar Shahzad Imran appeared for Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak and Afan Aziz.

They informed the court about the highhandedness by the central Aptma against Aptma KP Zone and rejection of the nomination papers of the two candidates illegally and arbitrarily for the candidature of KP Executive Committee seats for the election 2018-19.

The bench took notice of the negation of rights to KP of their representative body. It suspended the election and operation of the executive committee of central Aptma, resulting in the suspension of the election of the chairman APTMA.

The bench also issued a notice to the respondents in the petitions, directing them to submit comments before the next hearing into the case.

It was argued that Aptma elected its office-bearers on the basis of the formula of 3.2.1 among the three zones on a rotation basis. However, it said that Punjab was using tactics and had deprived KP of its term to head the association.

According to the formula, the year 2017-18 was the term of KP zone, but due to the highhandedness of Punjab-dominated central executive committee, the election was delayed through different tactics and the term lapsed. On the announcement of the schedule for the Aptma election 2018-19, the Aptma KP Zone filed the nominations of Ahmad Kuli Khan and Afan Aziz. But despite the decision of Peshawar High Court, their nominations were rejected.

But the election committee, which was lacking the representation of KP zone once again, rejected their nominations on flimsy grounds and on appeals, the election commission member representing Sindh-Balochistan Zone accepted their request but the stubborn attitude of two other members from Punjab continued.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral