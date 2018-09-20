Thu September 20, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2018

PHC suspends detention order of 45 currency dealers

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday suspended detention order of 45 currency dealers and issued direction for their release from prison.

A two member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Nasir Mehfooz suspended the detention of currency dealers, who were arrested under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order at the order of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar in a raid for their alleged involvement in illegal business of hundi.

The court directed to release them on bail by furnishing two sureties of Rs200,000 each.

The bench also directed the deputy commissioner of Peshawar to appear in person along with relevant record on the next hearing. A panel of lawyers including Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, Abdul Fayyaz, Ghulam Mohiyuddin Malik, Shah Faisal Utmankhel and Barrister Amirullah Khan Chamkani appeared on behalf of the currency dealers.

The currency dealers had challenged their detention under Section 3 of MPO in the high court.

It was argued that the petitioners were the rivals of the ruling party and were expected to play an active role in the upcoming by-election. It said they were detained through the order of Peshawar deputy commissioner on September 15 for one month to prevent them from taking part in the election.

The lawyers argued that the petitioners were dragged and put in a truck for detention in Central Prison Peshawar in an unlawful and inhuman manner. They said the video of the arrest had gone viral on the social media.

