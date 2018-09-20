Farzan wins tennis crown

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Far­zan Raja won the Col Sohail Abid Raja Shaheed (Tamgha Basalat) Junior Tennis Tournament beating Muhammad Hassham Jamil in 7-5, 6-3 at the Shalimar Club.

As many as 20 players participated in the tournament. Earlier in the semi-finals, Farzan beat Muhammad Yahya 6-2, 6-2 while Hassham defeated Abdullah Rehman 6-3, 6-2.

Shalimar Club sports secretary Jahanzaib Khan gave away prizes to the participants. Director tournament Inamul Haq said every month one tournament under the name of Shaheed will be held on the direction of Punjab Tennis Association.