PAKISTAN HOCKEY ROW: Naveed faces inquiry for levelling allegations against PHF officials

ISLAMABAD: Director Development Naveed Alam has been asked to appear before a Pakistan Hockey Federation inquiry committee on September 25 in Lahore to give his side of the story on allegations and counter allegations which he has levelled against PHF officials.

The inquiry committee headed by KPHA President Zahir Shah has started its work on the issue that has brought a bad name to the federation.

The committee, formed by PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, also includes Lt Col (r) Mohammad Asif Khokhar (PHA secretary), Maj (r) Javed Arshad Manj (Director Administration PHF) and Raja Ghazanfar Ali (office secretary PHF).

The inquiry committee has been authorised to ascertain the truth into Naveed’s allegations and counter allegations and to judge whether he is guilty of any misconduct.

“Keeping in view the allegations appeared in print and electronic media, Pakistan Hockey Federation has constituted an inquiry committee which will probe and investigate thoroughly the matter and forward the findings with recommendations within 10 days,” a PHF notification said.

In a media talk last week, Naveed levelled serious allegations against some PHF officials for working against the interest of the game.

“In my report which I submitted I clearly pointed out the culprit who is responsible for many serious violations of the constitution.

“You cannot draw two salaries; some Pakistan Hockey Federation officials are doing that bluntly. I have also pointed out the real culprit in the women harassment case. There are so many other serious violations,” Naveed had said in a recent press talk.

Naveed appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene to save the national sport.

“I was trying my best to initiate an uplift programme on the PM 100 days vision.

“Those having western interests are blocking my way.”

“There are more hidden stories which are enough to rock the hockey fraternity,” he had said.

Later, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed in a handout said that certain jealous elements were not happy with the federation’s working and team performance.

“To gain cheap popularity in the general public, these people have resorted to illegal and immoral activities especially through social media. All this is bringing a bad name to the national game.

“But PHF will not be blackmailed by anyone and will soon take legal action against them,” Shahbaz had said.