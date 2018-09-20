Mashrafe disappointed with Super-4 schedule

DUBAI: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza took a swipe at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for their recently-released fixtures for the Super-4 leg of the Asia Cup, which has Bangladesh playing back-to-back matches. The ACC released the schedule for the Super-4 stage, starting Friday, despite two group matches remaining, and the teams finishing at the top of Group A and Group B yet to be decided. As per the schedule, it was A1 vs B2 and A2 vs B1 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. The Super-4’s revised schedule that was announced after Hong Kong’s marginal loss to India, will have the latter will now play all their matches in Dubai, regardless of the other teams’ positions in their respective groups.