Peshawar partially sealed as security arrangements for Ashura

PESHAWAR: The inner city and the Saddar Road were sealed Wednesday as part of foolproof security arrangements for the last days of Ashura Muharram.

The government has been asked to shut down cellular phone services on 9th and 10th Muharram. Helicopters will monitor the security in sensitive areas on the last two days of Ashura Muharram.

No outsider was allowed in the inner city from Kohati to Qissa Khwani and Peepal Mandi. Barricades were erected on main roads while more deployment was made for the last two days of the Ashura.

All the trade centres in Qissa Khwani, Kohati, Peepal Mandi, Meena Bazaar, Koochi Bazaar and more in the vicinity remained closed on Wednesday. Some trader centres were closed on Tuesday.

In Saddar, the main Saddar Road was closed for traffic from Greens Chowk and Takhto Jumat Chowk in the afternoon for security arrangements for the Muharram majalis and a procession from the Hussainia Hall Imambargah. Vehicles were not allowed to enter the area.

As many as five districts of the province Peshawar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Tank have been declared sensitive during the Ashura Muharram. Around 32,000 policemen have been deployed for protection of Ashura processions and majalis.

Extraordinary security has been deployed for 460 processions and 2,643 gatherings at 266 imambargahs all over the province during Ashura.

Search and strike operations were increased during the Ashura while strict action is being taken against the violators of Section 144.

As many as 118 processions were to be carried out from 71 imambargahs in the provincial capital.

Besides, 194 processions were scheduled from 69 imambargahs in Dera Ismail Khan and 28 from as many as imambargahs in Hangu.