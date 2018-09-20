NCHR calls stakeholders on high tuition fee issue of private institutions

Islamabad : In response to complaints received against high tuition fees of private education institutions, the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has called a consultation of stakeholders on September 27.

According to a press statement, the Commission has been receiving many complaints about the exploitation of private institutions. The NCHR has called PIERA, representatives from Ministry of Education, other concerned officials and stakeholders to submit detail comments on the issue. Chairman NCHR Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan will preside over the consultation.

The statement says that Article 25-A of the constitution states that the State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law.

“Despite of this constitutional guarantee, the state has failed to take appropriate steps and progressive measures to provide free and compulsory education. Many public Schools and colleges have been established by the Governments but the quality of education imparted by these schools remains a matter of concern. Upgradation and betterment of these public institutions have never been priority of the Government,” noted the statement.

It says that private institutions exploit this situation in the name of high quality education. “The noble cause of education has been converted in to a commercialized profitable activity. There is an unregulated fee hike in the private institutions and this is a cause of serious concern for the common citizen of Pakistan who are otherwise struggling to make both ends meet in poor social economic environment of the country,” states the NCHR statement.