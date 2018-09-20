Standing water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The concerned authorities should pay attention to the sewerage system in Block D, North Nazimabad in Karachi.
Broken and blocked pipelines, and open drain holes have resulted in countless problems for residents who are finding it difficult to commute since all the main roads are covered with stagnant water that emits a foul stench. The issues need to be resolved on an urgent basis.
Arisha Jafar
Karachi
