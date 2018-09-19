Wed September 19, 2018
Man kills wife for ‘honour’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A man strangled his wife in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police for ‘honour’ on Tuesday.

According to police, Sabir Ali of Chak 613/GB had suspicion that his wife had illicit relations with a man. On the day of the incident he strangled her when she was asleep. Police have registered a case.

Wasa to cut defaulters’ connections: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has decided to cut connections of its defaulters besides taking other legal action for dues recovery.

According to Wasa spokesman, the authorities concerned have launched a campaign against chronic defaulters who failed to deposit Wasa dues despite repeated notices and requests.

He said the action would be taken against major defaulters and in every subdivision, special teams had been constituted besides giving them task to cut connections of the defaulters and send its report to the MD office on daily basis. Wasa Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry will supervise the crackdown and action would also be taken against those officers and officials would be taken who would fail in implementing the crackdown in its true spirit.

The consumers’ billing data has also been uploaded on Wasa website www.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk from where the consumers can download bills to ensure timely payment, the spokesman added.

Fesco issues shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday (today) for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from National Colony and Khizra feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday.

18 gamblers arrested: Gulberg police Tuesday arrested 18 people on charges of gambling.

The police unearthed a gambling den in Model Town and nabbed 18 people with stake money, mobile phones and other items.

Man electrocuted: A man was electrocuted in the area of Dijkot police on Tuesday. Muhammad Boota, 32, of Chak 260-RB was working at a under construction house when he touched a bare electricity wire and received a fatal shock.

