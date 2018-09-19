Wed September 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Demo against police for not taking action against land mafia

GUJRANWALA: Dozens of residents of Wazirabad Tuesday protested outside the CPO Office against alleged police inaction against land mafia.

The protesters alleged some influential persons had occupied the graveyard land illegally. They said Wazirabad police earlier arrested five accused but released them at midnight. The protesters raised slogans against police and urged higher authorities to take action against police and take back the land from the squatters.

COMMISSIONER PLANTS SAPLING: Commissioner Asadullah Faiz Tuesday planted a sapling.

On the occasion, the commissioner said planting trees is our religious and national duty. Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Rabia Riasat, Professor Muhammad Shahzad Rafiq, teachers and large number of students of a university were also present on the occasion. He said the world was facing environmental problems and Pakistan was on the 7th position between the most polluted countries that was very alarming.

The commissioner said solution to these problems lied in planting more and more trees.

He said it was not the job of the government or one person, but the responsibility of the whole nation to plant trees for a better environment.

He said the purpose of the tree plantation campaign as to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

FIA DETAIN SEVEN FROM AIRPORT: The FIA team detained seven passengers from two flights with 3,454 precious cellphones from Sialkot Airport on Tuesday.

According to the FIA spokesman, accused Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Latif, Yusuf Khilji, Shahzad, Muhammad Yawar and Waheeda Sultana in preliminary investigation confessed smuggling things with alleged the connivance of customs superintendent Tayyab and constable Anwar.

He said the FIA team have also arrested constable Anwar, while the customs superintendent escaped.

CONDOLENCE: Provincial Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam Tuesday visited the house of an acid attack victim.

The minister condoled the death of Faraz Masih, who lost his life in an acid attack, with his parents. The minister assured the family that accused would be arrested soon.

Faraz and his friend were attacked with acid a few days ago and he died in the hospital the other day.

