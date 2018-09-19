Maradona makes winning debut in Mexico

CULIACAIN, Mexico: Controversial and combative as ever, Diego Maradona made his Mexican coaching debut Monday with a 4-1 win for his new club, the second-division side Dorados.

It could hardly have been otherwise in the country that saw the Argentine legend score his infamous “hand of God” goal as he led his country to the 1986 World Cup title.Alternately grinning and defensive, Maradona thumbed his nose at his critics after Ecuadoran forward Vinicio Angulo scored a hat trick to give Dorados the win over Cafeteleros of Tapachula.

“Some people said Maradona’s useless. There were a lot of stupid people going on television to fill up the time,” Maradona told a packed post-match press conference in Culiacan, Sinaloa, his new club’s home base.

“I hope they’ll come to the pitch now and look at my record and see what we’re actually doing, see that I know how to do this.”Maradona, 57, vowed it was just the beginning for the struggling club, who leapt from 13th place in their 15-team league to 10th with the win over last-place Cafeteleros. But not all Dorados fans are convinced.

Maradona arrived to a hero’s welcome last week, but has also been the butt of more than a few jokes about why someone who has battled publicly with drug addiction might take a job in the heart of Mexican drug cartel country.