SNGPL, WAPDA, KRL register victories

KARACHI: SNGPL defeated Islamabad by an innings and 307 runs at Diamond Ground, Islamabad, in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Tuesday.

Islamabad, who had conceded 483 runs lead, managed only 176 for nine (one of their batsman was absent hurt) in their second innings. Islamabad scored 108 in their first innings. SNGPL responded with 591 for four.

At LCCA Ground, WAPDA defeated Lahore Blues by an innings and 16 runs. Asked to follow on by WAPDA, Lahore blues perished for 161 in their second innings. Khalid Usman took five wickets.

WAPDA had scored 326 in their first innings, in response to which Lahore Blues got out for a mere 149. At Abbottabad Stadium, KRL defeated FATA by seven wickets. Jaahid Ali scored 65 and Gulraiz Sadaf 41 to enable KRL to reach the target of 181 in 45.4 overs.

Fata scored 253 and 172. KRL scored 248 in their first innings. Multan defeated SSGC by 46 runs at Multan Stadium. Needing 154 runs to win, SSGC were bowled out for only 107. Sajjad Hussain captured five wickets and Ali Usman got four.

Multan scored 143 and 180. SSGC had scored 170 in their first innings. HBL lost two wickets for 20 runs after securing lead over Lahore Whites at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Earlier, HBL, who had scored 386 in their first innings, bowled Lahore Whites out for 340 with Zohaib Khan taking five wickets.

At National Stadium, Karachi, ZTBL reached 145 for four after conceding a lead of 264 runs against Karachi Whites. Anas Mustafa got out after scoring 48 and Raza Ali Dar managed 40.

ZTBL scored 207 in their first innings. Karachi Whites amassed 461 runs in response. At Pindi Stadium, PTV were struggling to avoid an innings defeat, having lost six wickets for 215 in their second innings against Rawalpindi. M Waqas Jr scored 81 for them. Saad Altaf got three wickets. Asked to follow on by Islamabad, PTV still need 61 runs to avoid an innings defeat. In response to Rawalpindi’s first innings total of 392, PTV had perished for 116 in their first innings.