Jobless youth

The increasing rate of unemployment has caused many problems for Pakistanis who run from pillar to post to secure a decent job. In our country, there is no regard to merit and vacancies are filled in on the basis of favouritism. Not all job seekers come from influential background.

Some only rely on their academic qualification and work hard to reach the top of the ladder. However, there are unable to find a suitable job. This is the main reason why many people go abroad. While the life in a foreign country is not easy, these people take the risk to earn money for their family.

Saif Muhammad Shah

Karachi