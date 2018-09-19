Running govt

PTI to learn it’s easier said than done: Murad

By Azeem Samar

KARACHI: Sindh’s chief executive said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement about granting Pakistani nationality to Afghans and Bengalis living in Karachi cannot be implemented if it does not conform to the Pakistan Citizenship Act of 1951. “Foreigners who came to our country illegally cannot be granted Pakistani nationality because once an unlawful decision is made to this effect, it would open the floodgates to illegal migration into the country,” said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while responding to a query during his post-budget news conference.