Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Usman hopes to shine against India

DUBAI: After a match-winning performance against Hong Kong, Pakistan fast bowler Usman Shinwari has set his sights higher for the game against India.

Usman has had a brilliant start to his One-Day International career. In just seven matches he has picked up 18 wickets at an astounding average of 10.55.

On Sunday, 16 September, he proved too hot to handle for Hong Kong. He first dismissed Aizaz Khan to break a gritty 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Then, in the same over, he exploited the reverse-swing on offer to remove Scott McKechnie and Tanwir Afzal for ducks. His spell helped Pakistan bowl out Hong Kong for 116 — a score they were able to chase down with eight wickets in the bag.

Usman comes from a country with rich fast-bowling tradition, and to consistently make the Pakistan playing XI you have to be exceptionally good. He enjoys the competition within the quick bowlers, and uses it as motivation to do better.

“If you look at our bowling attack — the ones playing or the ones on the bench — they’re all top bowlers, so there’s a lot of competition. It is fun because you have to perform in every game, so I’m putting in the hard work,” he said after returning 3-19 against Hong Kong.

Shinwari bowled well in his first spell with the new ball but was unable to pick up wickets. His luck changed in his second spell with the reverse-swinging old ball.“Today’s wicket was slowish, but I was trying to bowl fast. With the new ball, I was going for wickets, but I didn’t get any. When I came on for my second spell, the ball was scuffed up, so I got reverse swing,” he explained.

Pakistan’s next game is against India, and Usman knows the stakes are very high.“India is the No.1 team, they have excellent players. Definitely when Pakistan and India have a match, not just the players but also the crowd gets excited. It’s a big game and hopefully, we’ve prepared well enough,” he said.

“Players that do well in India-Pakistan games command a lot of respect. I want to perform well in the game. I got three wickets today, hopefully against India I can get five.”Pakistan will also have the ‘home’ advantage to give them a bit of an edge, hoped Shinwari: “Pakistan are used to the pitches in Dubai, so this is an advantage for us and we know a little bit about the pitch and ground.”

Usman’s new-ball partner Mohammad Amir has hit a bit of lean patch, his last four ODIs yielding him just a single wicket.“Wickets can depend on luck. On some days, you bowl ordinarily and get a lot of wickets, on other days you’ll bowl extremely well and not get a single wicket,” argued Usman. “Amir has been bowling well in most matches, hopefully, he’ll be able to get some wickets next match onwards.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook