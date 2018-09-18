CDA claims on land in Rawalpindi

Islamabad: A wave of panic has erupted amongst residents of Rawalpindi following erection of pillars by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) over 300 feet towards twin city of the federal capital along I J Principal Road to establish its claims on the land. A large number of houses particularly in F Block area of Satellite Town, various auto workshops, fuel pumps, other business places and a Punjab Government College and School for Girls which was established by Shaikh Rashid Ahmad near Katarian Chungi fall in the land which is being claimed by the CDA as right of way of the I J Principal.

The residents of F block while pin pointing some pillars inscribed with ‘CDA’ said the pillars were erected by CDA personnel few days back. The owners of houses located in F block area of Satellite Town said they possess original documents of their property. According to the property market, the price of land in this area ranges from Rs2.5 million to Rs3 million.

A CDA official requesting not to be named said the area falls in jurisdictions of the authority saying the civic body had already made compensation for the land. No senior official of the authority, however, was readily available for comments.