Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

ZI
Ziaul Islam
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dealers permitted to take vehicles parked at Peshawar Dry Port for years

PESHAWAR: The dealers of vehicles stuck at the Peshawar Dry Port heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as they got the permission to take the vehicles parked at the Railways property for years. Up to 350 vehicles were parked for over five years at the dry port as the Customs authorities had refused to clear them because these were brought to be registered under an amnesty scheme for non-Customs Paid Vehicles (NPC) in 2013.

The Customs officials were of the opinion that the vehicles were imported to be registered under an amnesty scheme for the NPC vehicles announced by the previous Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led federal government (2008-2013) to generate revenue. The vehicles were imported in March 2013 and were parked at the Peshawar Dry Port since then. The officials had taken the stance that the imported vehicles did not qualify for the scheme and had therefore refused to register them.

Later, the dealers approached the federal ombudsman, who decided the case in their favour. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) then approached the Appellate Tribunal against the decision, but failed to get the case decided in its favour. The FBR later filed an appeal in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the decision, but it withdrew its appeal and directed the Customs officials to clear the vehicles after recovery of fine from the importers.

Though the Customs officials had issued clearance certificates to the dealers, it led to a row between the Customs and Railways authorities over the payment of parking and storage charges.

A Railways official said that they had refused to issue gate passes to the vehicles and demanded the dealers to pay the parking and storage charges amounting to Rs420 million. He said the dealers challenged the decision in the PHC which decided the case in their favour and directed the Railways authorities to hand over the vehicles to the importers without charging any parking fee.

The railways authorities had then challenged the decision in the Supreme Court which upheld the verdict of the high court a few days ago. The process took more than a year to complete. It prolonged the hardships of dealers. After the court decision, the Railways started handing over the vehicles to importers.

A Railways official said that more than 232 vehicles were issued gate passes and have been handed over to the dealers. An importer, who had imported 15 vehicles to benefit from the scheme, said that he was overjoyed by the decision.

“We are happy that this long standing issue has been resolved amicably. We are not expecting to earn any profit from these vehicles, but it is enough for us to not incur any losses and sell the vehicles for the actual price we bought and recover the money we invested in the vehicles,” he added.

Another importer, pleading anonymity as he regularly deals with the Railways authorities and to avoid any hardship in future dealings with them, said the Railways got nothing from the deal but its actions delayed the hand-over of the vehicles to the dealers for a year. “We have heaved a sigh of relief as this issue has come to an end and we got possession of our vehicles,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook