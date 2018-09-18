Nawaz, Maryam return to Adiala Jail

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar left Jati Umrah for Rawalpindi on a special flight to be transported back to Adiala jail.

The trio was released on a five-day parole to attend the funeral, burial and Qul of the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Initially they were released on a 12-hour parole which was later extended to five days. The parole ended at 4 Monday, after which they were transported by road, amidst tight security, to the Lahore’s old airport.

Before leaving for the airport, Nawaz met his mother who prayed for his success in the ongoing court case for suspension of the sentence. The family members of the imprisoned PML-N leaders accompanied them to the airport to see them off. A select group of PML-N leaders too were also present on the occasion. Later, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders met him on his arrival in Rawalpindi and escorted him to the Adiala prison.