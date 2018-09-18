Senate body for forming MPs body to probe rigging

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday demanded of the government to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe rigging in elections 2018.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator A Rehman Malik directed the Interior Ministry to provide security to all parliamentarians and VVIPs as per blue book. “Not availing the protocol is the different thing but exposing the security of the political leaders is not a wise decision,” said Senate Committee chairman, while chairing its meeting on Monday.

He directed that the Interior Ministry should made necessary arrangements for the security as per law. “Due to lack of proper security measures, we lost Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Bilour family, Raisani and other political leaders,” he said, adding that there were threats from Taliban, Daesh and other terrorist outfits, so it was the duty of the government to provide the security

The committee on Monday passed a resolution against the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for allegations of Money laundering on Pakistan, while taking notice that Pakistan was being made as a soft target with allegations.

The Senates committee, in its resolution, stated that money laundering through narcotics was being going on from Afghanistan despite the presence of the US army as of majority of Afghanistan is under control of the US army.

The Senate Committee on Interior, through its resolution, demanded for eradication of production of narcotics and its supply from Afghanistan and to stop hurling allegations against Pakistan.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, said that allegations for money laundering were levelled against Pakistan but basically these allegations were made on narcotics which was produced in Afghanistan and supplied. “However, Pakistan was being made victim of it,” he said and questioned that why it was not being controlled in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has made sacrifices of over 50,000 Pakistanis and personal of security forces in the war against terror, but the US did not recognised the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in ware against terrorism.

Member of the Committee, Senator Sirajul Haq, raised the issue of interest free loans for the private sector in Islamabad and said that the bill for interest free loans was approved in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan. He said Islam has forbidden the interests on loan, and it was also included in the constitution of Pakistan.

Senator Javed Abbassi said the facility of interest free loan should be given throughout the country. Senator Atique Sheikh said the opinion should also be taken from the Finance Ministry. Senator Kulsoom Perveen suggested ending the payment of interest.

Upon the members’ suggestions, the Senate Committee Chairman sought the report in this regard from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Finance Ministry within 10-days. The committee has also discussed in detail the matter of registering of the FIR against Senator Shahmim Afridi. Senator Afridi told the committee that there was a clash of two groups and the FIR registered against him.

The committee took a strong note of absence of IG Police and DIG Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and directed for their presence in the next meeting. The KP police officials told the committee there was clash between the two groups of the relatives of Senator Shahmim Afridi in which many persons were injured and the injured persons have given the statement against Shamim Afridi.

The committee has formed the committee headed by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed with Senator Atique Sheikh and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and directed to submit the report within 10-days to the committee.

The revelation made in the Senate’s committee that the Civil Aviation Authority has given the contract of the canteen and lounge at Karachi Airport to a foreign committee. The Civil Aviation Authority DG told the committee that the Interior Ministry has given the NOC, and the company was registered in the SECP and the Investment Board has given the approval for the operation to the company.

The Senate committee on Interior has expressed its dismay and questioned how the Civil Aviation Authority could allow the foreign company to work in the sensitive area and under which law the permission was given. The committee has sought a report in this regard from the Interior Ministry within 3-months.

Senator Javed Abbassi raised the Citizens Club issue saying that four years has been lapsed, but the club was not yet made operational. The committee has sought the report from the Interior Ministry within three weeks.

