Invoking Article 6 should have referred to Musharraf: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while referring to invoking Article 6 against those opposing the construction of dams said it should have referred to former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf instead.

He expressed these views on arrival at the Parliament House before the Presidential address on Monday, When journalists asked about his opinion on the Kalabagh Dam, Bilawal said the provinces have serious reservations and objections against the project. A journalist asked him about invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against those opposing building of dams, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said if there were talks of Article 6, it would be referring to General (retd) Pervez Musharraf case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a deadline till Tuesday (today) to the government for the constitution of Parliamentary Commission to probe into the allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018 saying if the Parliamentary Commission is not formed till Tuesday, the PPP would stage a protest in both the Houses of Parliament. “We will wait till today (Tuesday) for the formation of the Parliamentary Commission and if the government failed to meet the deadline, a strategy will be finalised for protests in Parliament,” he said while talking to newsmen after the address of President Dr Arif Alvi to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Bilawal said not a single word was mentioned in the Presidential address about the opposition's demand for formation of the Parliamentary Commission. When a journalist asked about the meeting with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday, Bilawal said he did not do politics at funerals and it was not a political meeting but one meant for condolence. “When I go for a condolence then I only offer condolence,” he said.