Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Invoking Article 6 should have referred to Musharraf: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while referring to invoking Article 6 against those opposing the construction of dams said it should have referred to former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf instead.

He expressed these views on arrival at the Parliament House before the Presidential address on Monday, When journalists asked about his opinion on the Kalabagh Dam, Bilawal said the provinces have serious reservations and objections against the project. A journalist asked him about invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against those opposing building of dams, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said if there were talks of Article 6, it would be referring to General (retd) Pervez Musharraf case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a deadline till Tuesday (today) to the government for the constitution of Parliamentary Commission to probe into the allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018 saying if the Parliamentary Commission is not formed till Tuesday, the PPP would stage a protest in both the Houses of Parliament. “We will wait till today (Tuesday) for the formation of the Parliamentary Commission and if the government failed to meet the deadline, a strategy will be finalised for protests in Parliament,” he said while talking to newsmen after the address of President Dr Arif Alvi to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Bilawal said not a single word was mentioned in the Presidential address about the opposition's demand for formation of the Parliamentary Commission. When a journalist asked about the meeting with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday, Bilawal said he did not do politics at funerals and it was not a political meeting but one meant for condolence. “When I go for a condolence then I only offer condolence,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook