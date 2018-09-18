Avenfield reference: SC rejects NAB plea against IHC order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday rejected the petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC), allowing the pleas of Sharif family, seeking suspension of their sentences in the Avenfiled reference instead of hearing first their criminal appeals.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justcie Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the NAB appeal seeking direction to IHC to hear first, appeals of Sharif family against their convictions in the Avenfiefd corruption reference instead of hearing their plea, seeking suspension of sentences passed by the accountability court.

The court however, dismissed the NAB appeal with the ruling that it is the high court's prerogative to decide whether it wants to hear the appeals against the conviction first or the petitions seeking suspension of the sentences.

“There is no substance in the instant appeal hence dismissed”, Chief Justice noted down in his order after hearing to the NAB special prosecutor. The court also imposed fine of Rs20,000 on the anti-graft body for filing frivolous petition. The court first fined NAB Rs10,000 but when the special prosecutor Akram Qurashi continued for pressing his arguments, the court fined NAB Rs20,000 and asked the prosecutor to submit the fine in the dams fund initiated by the court.

Earlier, Akram Qureshi, NAB Special Prosecutor contended when the Sharif family had also filed first appeals in the high court against their convictions in the Avenfield reference, the high court should have heard it first instead of taking up the appeal for suspension of sentences.

