Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

Karachi

September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ghani criticises Imran Khan’s decision to grant nationality to Bengali, Afghan immigrants

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has expressed his reservations over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that the children of Afghan and Bengali immigrants born in Pakistan will be given Pakistani nationality, Geo News reported.

The premier in his address at the Diamer-Bhasha dam fundraising event at the Sindh Governor House announced on Sunday that give citizenship to the children of Afghan and Bengali immigrants in view of providing them employment opportunities.

Ghani said that the prime minister should open the doors of his Bani Gala residence for the Bengali and Afghan immigrants if he had got concerns for them.

He criticised Khan for not speaking against the idea of the construction of Kalabagh Dam in his address at the event, adding that the premier’s plan for introducing a master plan for the metropolis was a blatant violation of the 18th amendment.

He said PM Khan’s concerns over solid waste disposal were completely unfounded as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in his recent visit to Karachi had expressed satisfaction over the provincial government’s performance.

The local government minister said that the PM should worry about the status of cleanliness in Peshawar rather than Karachi.

AFP adds: Pakistan, one of the world’s largest refugee-hosting nations, is home to roughly 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, some of whom have lived in the country since fleeing the Soviet invasion of 1979.

There are also roughly a quarter of a million Bengalis, many of whom arrived during Pakistan’s civil war in 1971, when East Pakistan broke away to declare independence and become Bangladesh.

Khan, who visited Karachi on Sunday, told a fundraising dinner that his government would take steps to grant nationality to those who had been there longest.

“The first thing I will do going back [to Islamabad], God willing, is that we will get those people from Bangladesh who are perhaps living here for more than 40 years and their children have grown older, issued passports and national identity cards,” he said.

“And those Afghans whose children have grown older here, who were born in Pakistan, they would also be issued the passports and ID cards,” he continued.

“When you are born in America, you get the American passport. It is the practice in every country in the world, so why not here? How cruel it is for them!”

However, he also noted that Bengali immigrants and Afghan refugees had created an “underclass” in Karachi that had helped fuel street crime in the megacity of more than 20 million people.

Officials confirmed Khan’s comments on Monday and said a draft policy would have to be prepared for the cabinet before legislation could be written and debated in parliament.

The United Nations refugee agency welcomed Khan’s announcement on Monday. “We will continue to work closely with the Government of Pakistan on this issue in the coming weeks,” spokesman Qaiser Khan Afridi told AFP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook