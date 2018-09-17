Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Qul: Zardari, Bilawal, Ch Shujaat condole with Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday visited Jati Umra residence of the Sharif family to express condolences with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the death of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PPP delegation included former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Raza Rabbani, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, senators Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and PPP Lahore President Azizur Rehman Chan.

Zardari, on the occasion, said that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was a courageous woman, whose struggle for democracy and Pakistan would always be remembered. He said the PPP shared the grief of the Sharif family and believed that the death of Begum Kulsoom was a colossal loss. Zardari, while talking about his captivity days, from 1997 to 2005, told Nawaz that he also underwent a very testing time when during those days, his mother was ill.

Sources quoted Asif Zardari as saying that he was offered parole during that time, but he declined that offer and when finally his sister told him by telephone regarding the deteriorating health condition of the mother, he went to see her.

The former president stated that when his mother saw him, she had tears in her eyes after which she went into coma and passed away later on. The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on the occasion, expressed thanks to the PPP leadership for the gesture and stated he was in deep shock as he couldn't spend time with his wife during her last days.

Besides, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, along with Moonis Elahi, Shafay Hussain, Salik Hussain and Rasikh Elahi, met Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday and offered condolences over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. On this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif and other leaders were also present.

Ch Shujaat said on the occasion that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was very sensible and serious lady. He prayed for eternal salvation for the departed soul and solace for the bereaved family. The PML leaders also attended Qul of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The Sharif family members and the PML-N top leadership recited Holy Quran and prayed for the departed soul. Quran Khwani was held and the prayers were offered by Maulana Naeem Butt. They prayed for the soul of Kulsoom Nawaz to be blessed by Allah Almighty and for the strength of the bereaved family.

Later, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal also met Nawaz Sharif and expressed his grief and condolence to the Sharif family and prayed for the departed soul. APP adds: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited Jati Umra on Sunday to offer condolences over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He also went to the graves of Begum Kulsoom and Abbas Sharif and offered Fateha for the deceased.