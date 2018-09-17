Tamim walking out to bat boosted me, says Mushfiqur

DUBAI: Mushfiqur Rahim scored a match-winning 144 for Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2018 opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday, but he would have been stuck on 112 had it not been for Tamim Iqbal’s bravery.

Mushfiqur’s brilliant innings was also the joint second-highest individual score in the tournament’s history.Tamim fractured his left wrist earlier in the game, when struck by a delivery from Suranga Lakmal, and had to retire hurt. But when Mustafizur Rahman was run out in the 47th over, Bangladesh were effectively restricted to 229.

To the amazement of most onlookers, Tamim walked out and proceeded to bat with just one hand. He fended off the first ball he faced, and Mushfiqur them farmed strike as much as possible, taking Thisara Perera to the cleaners, and 32 runs were added for the last wicket.

It helped Bangladesh post 261, and their bowlers then bundled out Sri Lanka for 124 for a 137-run win.Mushfiqur later paid tribute to Tamim.“(I was) really surprised to see Tamim come to bat, it’s a great gesture,” said Mushfiqur, after being declared man of the match.

“When I saw him, it boosted me to do something for him and for my country.”Mashrafe Mortaza, the Bangladesh captain, also lauded Tamim, and succinctly said: “I think the word for Tamim is that ‘people should always remember him’.”

After opting to bat, Bangladesh were effectively reduced to 2/3 after Tamim retired hurt and Lasith Malinga, on his international comeback, sent back Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for nought. But Mushfiqur found good support in Mohammad Mithun (63), and their 131-run partnership was largely responsible for Bangladesh’s big total.

“We didn’t get the start we wanted, but credit to Mithun for taking the pressure away from me. And after that I just took my chances and it paid off,” said Mushfiqur.

“It is probably the best I’ve batted because it’s difficult to concentrate with the heat and the running between the wickets as well. We’ve been in great nick, but I haven’t been able to convert my starts into big innings. So that’s paid off.”Despite the comprehensive victory, however, Mortaza said the team can still improve a lot, especially in the batting department.

“The way our seniors are performing, it’s really promising. (But) I think we can improve a lot, the way we lose wickets,” he said.“Hopefully, we’ll look after this very well. Mithun was out at the wrong time, and we could’ve made 280-290 if he wasn’t out. The fielding has to be better as well.”

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal not out 2

Liton Das c Mendis b Malinga 0

Shakib Al Hasan b Malinga 0

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Mendis b Perera 144

Mohammad Mithun c M Perera b Malinga 63

Mahmudullah c de Silva b Aponso 1

Mosaddek Hossain c M Perera b Malinga 1

Mehidy Hasan c and b Lakmal 15

*Mashrafe Mortaza c Tharanga b de Silva 11

Rubel Hossain lbw b de Silva 2

Mustafizur Rahman run out 10

Extras (lb4, nb1, w7) 12

Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 261

Fall: 1-1, 2-1, 3-134, 4-136, 5-142, 6-175, 7-195, 8-203, 9-229

Bowling: Malinga 10-2-23-4 (nb1, w3) Lakmal 10-0-46-1 (w1), Aponso 9-0-55-1, T Perera 7.3-0-51-1 (w1) , M Perera 3-0-25-0, D de Silva 7-0-38-2 (w1), Shanaka 3-0-19-0

Sri Lanka

U Tharanga b Mortaza 27

K Mendis lbw b Mustafizur 0

†K Perera lbw b Mehidy 11

D de Silva lbw b Mortaza 0

*A Mathews lbw b Hossain 16

D Shanaka run out 7

T Perera c Hossain b Mehidy 6

D Perera st Das b Mosaddek 29

S Lakmal b Mustafizur 20

M Oponso c sub (Shanto) b Shakib 4

L Malinga not out 3

Extras (lb1) 1

Total (all out, 35.2 overs) 124

Fall: 1-22, 2-28, 3-32, 4-38, 5-60, 6-63, 7-69, 8-96, 9-120

Bowling: Mortaza 6-2-25-2, Mustafizur 6-0-20-2, Mehidy 7-1-21-2, Shakib 9.2-0-31-1, Hossain 4-0-18-1, Mosaddek 3-0-8-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 137 runs

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim (BD)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (India). TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies)