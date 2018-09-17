Punjab Highway Patrol arrest 19 POs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 83 criminals, including 19 proclaimed offenders (POs).
PHP teams also seized 419 litre liquor, 7,856 gram charas, 32 pistols, 08 rifles and 701 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. Meanwhile, PHP also extended help to 3,029 motorists, besides reuniting 16 children named M Fahad, M Anwar, Ayyub Maseeh, M Abdullah, Lalo, Adeel, Sumeer, Abid Raza, M Farhan, M Shahzad, M Aslam, Ali Hamza, Shahzad Ahmad, Ahsan Mehmood, Abdullah, Rizwan and Faheem with their parents.
