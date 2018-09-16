Sun September 16, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

BCC holds cricket trials

LAHORE: Bahria Cricket Club (BCC) has organized trials for the selection of players of Bahria Cricket Club Team.

Patron Chief Sarfraz Ahmad, President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Vice President former Test cricketer Abdul Rauf and Secretary General Shahid Raza were present at the trials.

The players who participated in the trials are M Usman, Usman Ali, Ameer Ali, Aqil Butt, Aftab Ahmad, Soban Mustafa, Haziq Mehdi, Afzal, Abdullah Tahir, Faran, Syed Ali Khawar and Arbaz Jutt.

Sarfraz later informed that Bahria Town provides best cricket facilities to the players and that not only for Lahore but also for Pakistan we will produce best players. He added that Bahria Cricket Club is affiliated with Lahore Cricket Association West Zone and for the tournament of West Zone in next season; the Bahria Team will be ready to participate. Former Test cricketer Abdul Rauf said that there is a beautiful atmosphere to play cricket in Bahria Town. In Bahria Cricket Stadium, there is lush green grassy field and 3/4 turf wickets are ready to play cricket matches.

