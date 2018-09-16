PTF Council includes female duo to promote tennis among women

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) General Council that met in Islamabad Saturday has decided to include two female council members for the uplift of women tennis in the country.

The meeting that was chaired by Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, has approved names of Maj-Gen Shahida Badshah (retd) and Mrs. Mahwish Chishti as the council members. “The decision is aimed at promoting women tennis in the country. With the help of the two we would try to further promote women tennis in the country,” Salim Saifullah Khan said.

The house also unanimously elected Syed Abu Ahmad Akif as Secretary PTF. Though he was announced as the secretary PTF almost couple of months back, his election to the office received vote of confidence from the members. The Council assured the Secretary PTF of their complete support for promotion of tennis. The council approved the events schedule for the remaining months of 2018. That includes junior, ladies and men national and international events. Pakistan is to hold junior international and International Future events in 2018. These tournaments have already been allotted to the PTF by international body.

The President apprised the council members about the International Tennis Federation (ITF) AGM held in August, 2018 at Florida, USA. The major decisions taken by the ITF at the ITF AGM were presented and the council was informed about different resolutions passed by the ITF, such as Davis Cup Reforms and induction of new sponsors. The conversion of clay courts to synthetic courts’ project at the PTF Complex was also discussed. The council approved the project and appreciated the President for his efforts towards infrastructure development.

“The high standard hard courts at the PTF are yet another effort by the PTF to strengthen the infrastructure in the country. Every time our Davis Cup or junior team go abroad they have to play against best of teams on hard courts. In Pakistan especially in Islamabad it is difficult to find quality hard courts. These courts would help juniors and senior players train for international event,” Salim Saifullah said.