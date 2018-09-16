Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTF Council includes female duo to promote tennis among women

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) General Council that met in Islamabad Saturday has decided to include two female council members for the uplift of women tennis in the country.

The meeting that was chaired by Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, has approved names of Maj-Gen Shahida Badshah (retd) and Mrs. Mahwish Chishti as the council members. “The decision is aimed at promoting women tennis in the country. With the help of the two we would try to further promote women tennis in the country,” Salim Saifullah Khan said.

The house also unanimously elected Syed Abu Ahmad Akif as Secretary PTF. Though he was announced as the secretary PTF almost couple of months back, his election to the office received vote of confidence from the members. The Council assured the Secretary PTF of their complete support for promotion of tennis. The council approved the events schedule for the remaining months of 2018. That includes junior, ladies and men national and international events. Pakistan is to hold junior international and International Future events in 2018. These tournaments have already been allotted to the PTF by international body.

The President apprised the council members about the International Tennis Federation (ITF) AGM held in August, 2018 at Florida, USA. The major decisions taken by the ITF at the ITF AGM were presented and the council was informed about different resolutions passed by the ITF, such as Davis Cup Reforms and induction of new sponsors. The conversion of clay courts to synthetic courts’ project at the PTF Complex was also discussed. The council approved the project and appreciated the President for his efforts towards infrastructure development.

“The high standard hard courts at the PTF are yet another effort by the PTF to strengthen the infrastructure in the country. Every time our Davis Cup or junior team go abroad they have to play against best of teams on hard courts. In Pakistan especially in Islamabad it is difficult to find quality hard courts. These courts would help juniors and senior players train for international event,” Salim Saifullah said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC