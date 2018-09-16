Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Peshawar

MS
Muhammad Shahid
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bishigram camping pods attract tourists

PESHAWAR: In the hot summers when people in most parts of the country sweat, finding oneself amid forested mountains and freshwater springs is a feeling that becomes nostalgia afterwards.

Bishigram Union Council in Swat district has the same environment: the high altitude, forested mountains and freshwater springs.

As one travels from Madyan bazaar towards Bishigram, the weather turns colder and pleasant. Bishigram is an emerging tourist spot of the province. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has set up camping pods there along with children’s play area, proper tented kitchens and washrooms. These facilities serve as source of relief and amusement for visitors.

Not only visitors from other areas visit the TCKP’s camping pods, but locals from the surrounding villages also come to the place for taking selfies and enjoying the weather, particularly in the afternoon when it gets cloudy.

“The weather gets cloudy and sometimes it also rains every day in the afternoon,” said Pashmin Khan, a watchman-cum-guard of the venue. Besides him, there are three other guards as wellwho not only take care of the tourist facility but also help the tourists with cooking and other services.

Abdul Rehman along with several friends was seen taking selfies one day in the afternoon. “I live in Matta tehsil but came here with friends after knowing about the camping pods set up here,” he said.

Zahid Khan, in-charge of the camping pods, said that they charge the visitors and tourists Rs2,500 for a camping pod with two beds and 4,000 for a camping pod with four beds.

Muhammad Usman Naseem, in-charge properties wing in the TCKP, told The News that there were two schemes, each comprising five sub-schemes of camping pods’ establishment.

“Under one scheme, camping pods have been set up in four locations of Sharan (Mansehra), Tandyani (Abbottabad), Yakh Tangi (Shangla) and Bishigram (Swat) while work one more is underway in Sheikh Badin. Under the second scheme, TCKP will soon import camping pods through the UNDP, though all the resources being spend on the project are TCKP’s own funds,” he added.

Bishigram Union Council in Swat borders Miandam valley on one side and Kalam on the other. One of its corners touches Kohistan district of Hazara division.

The locals speak Kohistani language and are peaceful. They live a tough life, walking and working in the difficult, mountainous terrain.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC