Cleanliness drive launched in Chitral

CHITRAL: The district administration in collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Hashoo Foundation, integrated community development programme (ICDP) and trade unions on Saturday collected trashes at the polo ground, as part of the world clean-up day initiative. The aim of the cleanliness campaign was to disseminate awareness among the general public regarding the importance of keeping parks, playgrounds and streets clean.

A large number of students and civil society volunteers participated in the drive and collected trashes, offal and debris dumped at the polo ground. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Ahmad, Nizam Ali, Rehmat Ghafoor Baig and others highlighted the importance of world clean-up day and said that collective efforts needed to make the district trash free.

Earlier, students and civil society representatives held awareness walk which ended at polo ground Chitral.