Sun September 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Punjab CM directs officers to hear public complaints for two hours daily

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administrative and police officers should take special measures to solve problems of the public, and keep their doors open to the people.

Issuing directions to the chief secretary, inspector general of police and the heads of various other departments, the chief minister said every possible effort be made to address the complaints of the people, the complainants be treated with respect.

He directed the officers to spare two hours daily to listen to public complaints and display their time for receiving public complaints prominently at their offices. The people should see positive change in the attitude of the public servants.

He warned action would be taken against the officials not taking public complaints seriously.

He said a comprehensive system had been made to monitor the steps taken to address the public complaints.

The chief minister said that in new Pakistan, the officers and officials should focus on the public service and the distance between the public and government officers should decrease.

