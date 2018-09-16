Commercial use

This refers to the letter ‘PM house’ (Sep 15) by Ziaullah. The writer has rightly questioned the logic of establishing another university in the red zone area. Has the leadership of the PTI thought about the cost of administration, salaries of professors and other staff members, maintenance cost of library, and cost of accommodation of university employees? Also, there is no denying the fact that the conversion of all four governor houses into museums would be a huge waste of fixed assets.

The best course of action could be to convert these buildings into seven-star hotels and tourist resorts. The government can earn millions per month by putting these entities to commercial use.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego

USA