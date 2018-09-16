Missing fee

The Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme (PMFRS) was launched to benefit students from less developed areas. It was, however, started at a time when thousands from backward districts, particularly from the interior of Sindh, had already enrolled in and paid for post-graduate degree programmes at the University of Sindh in Jamshoro in 2017. In an attempt to avail this opportunity, many postgraduate students from the university registered for this scheme and submitted the required documents, including transcripts and bank account details, to the university’s financial aid office. Although the HEC has sanctioned tuition fee to the University of Sindh, these payments have not been received by students who have enrolled in the scheme.

Due to the failure of the university to reimburse tuition fees, the majority find it hard to continue their post-graduate studies. The authorities concerned are requested to solve this issue as soon as possible so that deserving students who are unable to afford higher education can pay tuition fee for their second year of study instead of dropping out of the university.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad