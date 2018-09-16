FPCCI delegation to visit China

KARACHI: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) along with Dr Iqbal Thaheem, secretary general, will visit Chengdu, China on the invitation of Sichuan government, and China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) to participate in the 9th South Asia – Sichuan Business Promotion Round Table Conference 2018, a statement said on Saturday.

The delegation will also participate in Chengdu Dialogue on South Asia, Production Capacity Cooperation scheduled from September 17 to 19, 2018, it added.

The FPCCI senior vice president secretary general will also deliver keynote addresses in both the conferences, emphasising on the economic environment in Pakistan, as well the e-commerce system in the country.

The FPCCI has been actively participating in this forum since last many years, which is also attended by the national chambers and prominent businessmen from Saarc countries.