Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

‘UK keen to enhance investment in Pakistan’

KARACHI: Britain is keen to enhance investment in diverse fields in Pakistan, and are making efforts at the government level to improve trade relations between the two countries.

“We are interested to invest in infrastructure, small and medium enterprises, education, health, and professional services,” said Rehman Chishti MP, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan, while talking to a select group of newsmen at the British Deputy High Commission, on Saturday.

Chishti spoke of the deep links between the UK and Pakistan and how these could improve in the future.

“I always feel delighted to visit Pakistan, a dynamic country with a young and fast growing middle-class. There are significant opportunities for British businesses to work with Pakistan, with infrastructure and small and medium enterprises, being key areas of focus.”

Chishti reaffirmed his commitment to identify opportunities and bring more possible UK investment in Pakistan in diverse fields.

Talking about the GSP Plus status, he said, the British government had supported the Pakistan’s stance, which has started yielding results.

UK has become the largest export destination for Pakistani goods after it was awarded the GSP Plus status, he added.

UK has pledged of more generous market access to Pakistan post Brexit, he said.

Britain expects the new Pakistan government would focus on resolving the economic issues, such as reduction in twin deficits, improvement in the taxation policies, and bring reforms so that trade relations between the two countries could improve, he said.

“We are constantly under negotiations with the Pakistan government, and this shows the UK’s strong commitment and desire to expand trade relations with the South Asian countries.”

Chishti said the British government has doubled export financing from 200 million pounds to 400 million pounds, which is a significant figure, for British companies who are interested in doing business in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a great place to do business,” he said, adding that it offers great

opportunities in a number of sectors and the two

governments should make efforts to bring in more British investment in Pakistan. We are committed to working with businesses to strengthen these ties in the future,” he said.

The UK trade envoy is meeting government representatives and businessmen in Pakistan to encourage more trade between the two countries.

