99th I-Day of Afghanistan celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The 99th Independence Day of Afghanistan was celebrated here on Friday in a unique fashion where the soft image of brotherly neighboring country was portrayed that is marred by a long war between extremists and the administration. Internationally known inspiring Afghanistan’s first female orchestra “Zohra” performed on the occasion. It enthralled huge crowd of guests for about two hours.

Ambassador of Afghanistan Hazarat Omar Zakhilwal, who is also special envoy of the Afghan President, received the guests with enthusiasm. The function was arranged in Pak-China Friendship Centre and its auditorium was full to the capacity.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Nurul Haq Quadri was the chief guest who spoke in Pushtu while addressing the guests.

He reminded the significance of peace in Afghanistan and said that it is vitally important for Pakistan since peace in Pakistan isn’t possible without the same in Afghanistan. He told the gathering that Afghanistan is the first country which is being visited by the Pakistan;s foreign minister of the new government. It indicates government’s priorities which is very keen on expanding its ties with Afghanistan.

The PTI leaders Yar Muhammad Rind came from Blochistan to attend the reception. The leaders belonging to ANP turned up for the occasion in a large number as they are regular visitors of Afghan functions. Afrasyab Khan was conspicuous among the guests.

The Foreign Office was represented by its Additional Foreign Secretary Muhammad Aejaz while representatives from the Armed Forces were also present. It was overall an impressive reception where the guests were served Hi-Tea on arrival and dinner was served at the end of it.