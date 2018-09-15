BISP, HEC to provide scholarships to social sector researchers

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in collaboration with HEC will provide scholarships and two-years internship opportunities to social sector researchers on key research areas.

This was decided during a comprehensive brain storming session on the subject titled BISP-HEC Collaboration for Research held at HEC’s auditorium co-chaired by Secretary BISP, Omar Hamid Khan and Executive Director, HEC.

The consultative session was attended by academicians, scholars, researchers and faculty members from different Universities across the country.

Secretary BISP shared that the scholarships will be awarded every year for direct Ph.D programmes by HEC, it can fund five to seven scholarships annually for students who want to do research on BISP, at national or international level.

BISP would help and support research students throughout their research by providing them office space, free of cost data access and two years of Internship. The ED, HEC Professor Dr. Arshad Ali conveyed his full support and assured that HEC is open to productive academic pro-research ideas; and the management is fully committed to support and facilitate them.

He further reiterated the announcement of Thematic Research Grants, on the subjects. Amongst others, participants from Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), International Islamic University, Quaid-e-Azam University, Bahria University, Ripha International University, Foundation University, National Institute of Psychology Centre of Excellence, NUST, Iqra University attended the consultative meeting.

BISP’s secretary, while giving the presentation explained about four key objectives of the joint social sector research facility which includes promoting rigorous and evidence based research on BISP’s interventions at national and regional level, promoting credible research to evaluate the effects of different interventions of BISP on life of marginalised segment of the society, facilitate multidisciplinary research excellence on poverty and Social Safety Net programme and building sustainable research partnerships with universities and other research institutes.

For conducting this specialised national level research, the researchers will also be given the access to available Data sets including National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) data, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) data and payment data sets.

Secretary also stressed upon the need of establishment of a Think Tank on Social Protection for Poverty Reduction in Pakistan, to provide policy advice through evidence based research on Social Protection and Poverty which will draw upon research within the country and outside as well as the expertise of the members.

The ED HEC, requested all the universities to prepare relevant research proposals within a time period of one month. He also announced for establishment of a group or platform to look into possible areas of applicable research.