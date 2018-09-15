Where’s the bus?

Public transport facilities in Karachi have failed to meet the demands of citizens. The small number of buses isn’t enough to meet the needs of a large population. The public, especially students and professionals, are facing a great deal of trouble because of this shortage. Many residents depend on public transport because it is cheaper. But the conditions of the buses are unsatisfactory.

The Sindh government must address this problem on an urgent basis and provide proper transport facilities to citizens so that they can reach their destination safely.

Aftab Ali Baig

Karachi