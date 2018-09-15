Croatia take 2-0 lead over USA in Davis Cup semi-final

ZADAR, Croatia: Croatia raced to a commanding 2-0 lead over the United Status on the opening day of their Davis Cup semi-final here on Friday.

In the first rubber Borna Coric, world number 18, justified his favourite’s tag and defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Croatia’s top player and world number six Marin Cilic then defeated Frances Tiafoe, a Davis Cup debutant 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to leave the hosts on the brink of the final.

Croatia could book a date with either France or Spain in the November title match in Saturday’s doubles in which Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic will face Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison.

Croatia have made the final twice, in 2005, when they were crowned champions, and 2016.Croatia have seen off 2007 Davis Cup winners the USA on each of their four previous Davis cup meetings.

Jim Courier’s team is missing two top players — John Isner, world number 10 who has stayed home due to family reasons, and injured Jack Sock.

Meanwhile Benoit Paire made a remarkable Davis Cup debut for France, outplaying Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 in the opening rubber of their tie against Spain at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Paire had never been selected for his country in the ‘World Cup of tennis’ before, admitting himself that his explosive, erratic performances on court meant he could previously never properly be trusted.

Yet he has grown into a much more reliable and consistent performer in 2018 which prompted the champions’ captain Yannick Noah to select him for his first tie at the unlikely age of 29 and he was rewarded with a virtuoso performance against a doughty opponent.

Playing with real flair, not holding back and looking as if he was made for Davis Cup theatrics, Paire also showed real heart when struggling in the first set as he had to battle back thrice from a set point down.

Paire, the world number 54, started with predictable unpredictability, delivering nine double faults in the opening set but after saving the set points with steel, the bearded shotmaker was freed to play his most attractive tennis.

From 3-5 down, he rallied to win the next nine games and, in total, 16 of the last 17 as his all-court attacking approach made Carreno Busta seem flat-footed and just a little lost as he succumbed in less than two hours.

Japan took a commanding 2-0 lead in their playoff against Bosnia and Herzegovina despite the absence of US Open semi-finalist Kei Nishikori.

With Nishikori unavailable for the hosts, world number 72 Taro Daniel put Japan in charge of the tie, crushing Tomislav Brkic 6-4, 6-2, 7-6.

Ranked a lowly world number 240, Brkic was no match for the 25-year-old Daniel, who smashed down 15 aces to wrap up the rubber in just over two hours in Osaka.

He had his chances to extend the match in the third but Daniel never looked in doubt in the breaker, taking it 7-3 just as rain began to fall.

Yoshihito Nishioka punched above his weight in the second match as the world number 170 thrashed 79th-ranked Mirza Basic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to give Japan a huge advantage going into Saturday’s doubles.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are through to this stage for the first time but will need a dramatic turnaround to secure a World Group berth.