Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Business

REUTERS
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Metro puts Real hypermarkets on block

BERLIN: German retailer Metro AG plans to sell its struggling Real chain and is confident of interest in the hypermarkets, which some analysts say could fetch around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"The fact is that we repeatedly had expressions of interest shows that we can take up the journey again," Metro´s chief executive Olaf Koch told journalists on Friday.

Metro said on Thursday that it wants to sell Real, with 282 stores in Germany and 34,000 staff, to focus on its wholesale business.

It has previously tried to offload Real, which posted a loss and saw sales slide 7.2 percent in the latest quarter, which it blamed on an early Easter and unusually hot weather.

Foreign players have shunned the German market since Walmart pulled out of the country in 2006. However, there has been speculation that Amazon could be interested in food retailers in Germany, its second biggest market after the United States, after its acquisition of Whole Foods last year.

"Germany´s grocery ecommerce is very underdeveloped and Germany is a very important country for Amazon," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, adding that a likely price tag of around 1 billion euros would be no hurdle for the ecommerce giant.

Metro shares, which tumbled in April when it cut its outlook due to poor performance at its Russian operations, were up 1.1 percent at 13.82 euros at 0710 GMT. Koch said previous talks with interested parties had not failed, but they had not come at the right time as Metro worked on restructuring the troubled business, including agreeing a deal earlier this year to implement lower pay for new hires.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC