Palm oil stable

Kuala Lumpur : Malaysian palm oil futures were flat at Friday´s midday break after earlier hitting a two-week low on the back of a stronger ringgit and weaker related edible oils.

A stronger ringgit usually makes palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

The ringgit, palm´s currency of trade, strengthened 0.1 percent to 4.1380 against the dollar on Friday noon.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was flat at 2,243 ringgit ($541.85) a tonne at noon after falling to 2,230 ringgit earlier in the session, its weakest since Aug. 30. The market is also down 1 percent for the week so far, in line for its sharpest weekly decline since mid-July. Trading volumes stood at 25,194 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.