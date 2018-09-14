ECP unveils schedule for PK 71 by-poll

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced scheduled for the by-election on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly constituency PK-71, Peshawar.

In General Elections of July 25, the seat was won by the PTI candidate Shah Farman, which fell vacant after his administering oath as

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

According to the spokesman for the ECP, the process of the filing nomination papers in by-election will start from tomorrow (Friday) and continue till September 15, 2018.

The preliminary list of candidates will be released on September 16, 2018 while scrutiny of the nominations will be held till September 19, 2018 and appeal against rejection or acceptance can be filled with Appellate Tribunal till September 25, 2018, which will be disposed of till September 28, 2018.

The final list of candidates will be released on September 29, 2018. The candidates can withdraw nominations till September 30, 2018, while election symbols to candidates will be allotted on October 1.