Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

World

September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan among top performers in UN peacekeeping: Maleeha

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi on Thursday said that the country has been among the top performers in UN Peacekeeping and has contributed over 200,000 troops to 43 UN Missions since the 1960’s, says a press release.Participating in the Security Council debate on peacekeeping operations, Lodhi reminded the international body that 156 of Pakistan’s “bravest” soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice while “serving the cause of peace”.

“Our contribution to Peacekeeping has not been without cost”’ Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi said while participating in the Security Council debate on Peacekeeping Operations, and added that “156 of our bravest have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the cause of peace”,

Citing the recent closure of Missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire as evidence of successful Peacekeeping, Ambassador Lodhi told the Council, “It is a humbling for us that in these missions, Pakistani peacekeepers were deployed. They accomplished their tasks, fulfilled their mandates and above all, they won hearts and minds”.

Ambassador Lodhi called for precise mandates and adequate resources for effective and efficient UN peacekeeping.“When mandates and capabilities are out of sync, efficiency and effectiveness inevitably suffer”, she added

At the time of creating and updating the mandates of missions, she said, the Security Council must base its decisions on practical analysis by the Secretariat of resource requirements. Welcoming the focus on performance, the Pakistani envoy said that improved performance would lead to better results and would also improve the safety and security of peacekeepers.

Ambassador Lodhi told the Council that Pakistan has developed peacekeeping training modules that form part of the curricula of its mandatory courses as professionalism in peacekeeping ensures excellence in service delivery. Pre-deployment training, she stressed, including common and standardized training, is vital for all Mission components. She expressed Pakistan’s willingness to share this expertise with other Troop Contributing Countries, and also with the UN.

Blue Helmets, she said, symbolize the UN commitment to regional and international peace, security and stability. “They are emblematic of the collective will and endeavour of all member states to make this world peaceful and stable”, she asserted.

"Enduring conflicts mean lives lost, families broken, people in camps, women and children left to languish in vulnerability”, she added.

UN peacekeeping, Ambassador Lodhi said, has saved and protected millions of lives and helped shattered communities and neighbourhoods rebuild themselves. It also replaces strife with harmony and turns despair into hope.

She said Pakistan will never shy away from any discussion on performance, or from supporting the establishment of an effective system to enhance it. Lodhi concluded his speech by saying that Pakistan believes all countries are stakeholders in this endeavour and have a shared responsibility.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments