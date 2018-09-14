PHF appoints inquiry body over Naveed issue

LAHORE: It was business as usual for Naveed Alam, Director Development and Domestic PHF, who was removed from his position by the federation.

Pakistan Hockey Federation formally removed Naveed Alam, Director Development and Domestic PHF, for his accusation on the top brass for doing nothing for Pakistan hockey.

He was removed from his office with effect from Tuesday, September 11 on account of sheer violation of discipline as well as for complaints against him from a number of district hockey associations, said a press release of the PHF.

To address these complaints, received from the district hockey associations across the length and breadth of the country, the PHF has appointed an inquiry committee which will submit its report to the President PHF within 10 days, said a PHF press release.

However, Naveed kept working at his position in the PHF office even on Thursday and told media that he is an elected official of Pakistan hockey and also chairman of disciplinary committee.