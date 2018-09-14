CDA anti-encroachment operation continues

Islamabad : Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted anti-encroachment operations on Thursday, against illegally constructed access and approach roads by the owners of different housing societies and marquees from the Islamabad Expressway.

During these operations, Enforcement Directorate along with, Environment Wing and Roads Division-III, disconnected the access approach road of Kashmir Garden, Jinnah Garden, Bukhari Royal Marquee and Event marquee alongside the Islamabad Expressway. These access and approach roads were illegally constructed alongside Islamabad Expressway by the owners of these societies and marquees.

According to a CDA official, the operations were conducted on the indication of Roads Directorate and Environment Wing.