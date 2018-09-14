Body to regulate private schools, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said that provision of quality education to the students is priority agenda of the government because education is the key to success in the 21 century.

He said the Punjab government would make the province a hub of quality education to make the students as leaders of tomorrow. He stated this while chairing a meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development here on Thursday.

Schools Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, QAED DG Iqbal Hussain, high-ranking officials of the SED and parents of students of private schools attended the meeting. The minister said that educational problems of the people would be solved in collaboration with stakeholders so that parents might not be burdened for the education of their children. No compromise will be made on provision of quality education, he added. He said a regulatory authority would be established for checks and balances on private schools in the province. He also assured the parents that a complaints cell would be set up to address their complaints. Everything will be done on merit and no one will be above the law, he added.