The fierce lady

The tragic death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, has sent the entire country into a state of mourning. Her demise is a big loss for not only the Sharifs, but also the entire nation. She was a fierce woman who stood tall during the dictatorship of General (r) Pervez Musharraf and played a crucial role in upholding democratic norms in the country.

It is also pertinent to mention here that blinded by our bias, we sometimes tend to find faults in other without any substantive proofs. The way some sections of our society reacted over the news of the terminal illness of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is highly condemnable. Even some senior anchorpersons joined the blame brigade only to settle their personal scores. We pray that the family gains the patience to deal with such a big loss. Kulsoom Nawaz was a symbol of resistance against undemocratic forces of the time and will always be remembered for her priceless services for democracy.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali