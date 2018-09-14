PHC seals another quackery outlet

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed another 24 quackery outlets in different cities. The PHC teams, along with the local administration and police, had visited 129 treatment centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Vehari, Kasur and Sheikhupura. Out of the visited centres, 24 were sealed Six centres each were sealed in Kasur and Vehari, five each in Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi, while two in Lahore.