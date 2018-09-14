Musharraf enjoying life in Dubai, politicians in jails: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: The senior PPP leader, Syed Khursheed Shah, said a politician is coming from the barrack of jail to attend the funeral prayers of his wife while at the same time a dictator is enjoying his life in Dubai.

“It is a tragedy that Nawaz Sharif is in jail while his wife died abroad and Nawaz Sharif was not there at that time and I have seen a video of the last meeting with him which is very painful,” he said while talking to newsmen here Thursday. Khursheed said Kalsoom Nawaz fought against the powerful dictator who showed a punch to the Parliament and now the dictator is staying in Dubai and does not have the courage to face cases in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about the government decision to bring the mini-budget for the current fiscal year, Khursheed said the current budget is for the whole financial year and if the government is bringing the mini-budget, he expected that the government would not burden the people with new taxes and there would be no cut in the Public Sector DevelopmentFund. He said the government should allocate funds in the Public Sector Development Fund for the construction of dams in the country. “If three dams were constructed, Pakistan’s economic situation could also improve as the people would get cheaper electricity,” he said. Syed Khursheed Shah said the cost of the dam is Rs1,600 billion and they are not constructed through the donations and slogans. “If the government is serious in constructing the dams, the amount should be allocated in the PSDP,” he said.

To another question about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Syed Khursheed Shah said if the CPEC is frozen for one year, it would have a negative impact on the CPEC. “I do not think the government would make such a blunder,” he said.