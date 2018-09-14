PPP team to attend Kulsoom’s funeral prayers

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has formed a PPP delegation to attend the funeral prayers of the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The PPP delegation comprises former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, besides Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza to represent the PPP at the funeral.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will laos meet ex-premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to extend condolences on Begum Kulsoom's demise after her burial.