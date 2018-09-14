Health dept staff given final deadline for biometric verification

The Sindh health department has given the final deadline till the end of the current month to its employees for their biometric verification, warning that employees who do not appear for biometric verification would be considered as ghost employees and their salaries would be stopped.

Health department officials in Karachi have sent a list of 7,376 employees to the Sindh health director general, asking him to tell them that they should get themselves verified from the Automation Unit or they would be considered ghost employees.

“We have asked the health department employees to get themselves verified by the end of September, after which the salaries of those doctors and employees would be stopped who do not appear for the biometric verification,” Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had told a crowded news conference at her office on Wednesday. Hospitals in Sindh are facing an acute shortage of doctors, paramedics and nurses and the government is planning to recruit the required staff.